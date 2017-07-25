STAR Pays for Scoops!

Curves Ahead!

Blac Chyna Shows Off Hourglass Figure In Crop Top & Hot Pants

Ex Rob Kardashian claims he paid '100K' for her plastic surgery.

By ,

Credit: BACKGRID

Blac Chyna Shows Off Hourglass Figure In Crop Top & Hot Pants
Blac Chyna has worked hard on her post-baby body and lately she's all about showing it off in as little clothing as possible.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

The 29-year-old donned another risqué ensemble while partying at the Ace of Diamonds strip club in Los Angeles.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Chyna turned heads in a gold crop top with bell sleeves and matching hot pants. Then, accessorized with $995 shoes by designer Giuseppe Zanotti.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

She also made a point by posing by her new $272K Ferrari Spider which she just got!

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Her ex, Rob Kardashian, claimed he paid for all her luxury cars and then repossessed them after his vicious social media rant.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Rob also alleged he paid for Chyna to get "100K" worth of plastic surgery to "get all everything fixed" after their daughter Dream was born.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

