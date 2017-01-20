Brad Pitt & Kate Hudson's Dating Scandal Blows Up In Angie's Face
Plus, more celebrity gossip you'll find in Star this week!
1 of 5
Getty Images
Getty Images
As the nastiness in Brad Pitt's divorce from Angelina Jolie cools off, his romance with Kate Hudson is heating up — so much so that friends say they're planning on moving in together! Get all the steamy details in the new issue of Star this week, including what happened when Brad was forced to tell his ex!
Getty Images
Getty Images
Are Carrie Underwood and husband Mike Fisher expecting baby no. 2? Find out what insiders told Star this week about the country songstress that totally fuels the rumors!
Getty Images
Getty Images
Tom Cruise is Scientology's most famous follower, but is the 52-year-old actor preparing to step out of the Hollywood spotlight and shift his focus to solely the church? Star uncovers the shocking clues he's about to shake the industry with his bombshell move!
Getty Images
Getty Images
Ben Affleck is taking steps to keep his demons in check for the sake of his family, but why was he caught with a new blonde this week? Star's sources will fill you in on his recent drama with Jennifer Garner!
And there's even more celebrity gossip in the new weekly issue of Star, so grab your copy before it's too late!
X