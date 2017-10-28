Reese Witherspoon Spotted Out After Sexual Abuse Reveal

Reese Witherspoon was spotted on her way to a business meeting in Century City, California on Friday. The actress was dressed in a bold red dress and animal print heels. The 41-year-old looked extra confident and strong, no doubt relieved to finally coming clean after years of keeping her alleged sexual assault as a teen a secret.

On Monday Reese attended the 24th Annual Elle Women in Hollywood event with her 18-year-old lookalike daughter, Ava Phillippe. Reese took the stage to introduce honoree and fellow actress Laura Dern, but the Academy Award winner first revealed that a director had sexually assaulted her when she was 16 years old. Reese went on to say that this was not an isolated incident and that she had suffered “multiple experiences of harassment and sexual assault” during her long career as an actress.

Reese joins the increasing numbers of women in Hollywood who are adding their voices and personal stories to the “me too” movement encouraged by fellow actress Alyssa Milano on Twitter. While the Big Little Lies actress and producer admitted that she has been feeling both anxious and guilty about not speaking up sooner. After having shared her story, Reese says she is feeling, “less alone this week than I’ve ever felt in my entire career.”

