Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Ready To Shack Up

Charity begins at home! Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson took a tour of this $9 million mansion in Studio City , and while it may have allegedly been out of the 26-year-old NBA star’s price range, sources say the reality star, 33, is willing to help him out — by moving in!

“They already spend every day together,” spills a pal. “Khloé only waited a month before marrying Lamar [Odom], so shacking up with Tristan is like taking a baby step in comparison.”

But it might not be long before they hear the pitter-patter of little feet. “Tristan and I definitely talk about starting a family,” said Khloé, who has stopped taking birth control. “He wants to have like, five or six kids with me and that’s lovely.”