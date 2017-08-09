Ben Affleck Blew Off Fans In Shocking Public Appearance

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Justice League panel at Comic-Con in San Diego. Those darn Gen X-ers, always on their phones! Ben Affleck gave even the most self-absorbed teen a run for his money during apanel at Comic-Con in San Diego.

“He literally sat there with his head down texting the entire time,” recalled a reporter at the San Diego gathering. “It was only a 30-minute interview but he barely answered a thing.”

Instead, Batman left costars Gal Gadot and Jason Momoa to save the day.

“There were times when he didn’t look up when asked a question, and Jason or Gal had to wing the answer for him,” marveled the witness. “It was just so rude — to everyone!”