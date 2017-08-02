Ryan Seacrest Got Into A Fight Over A Flirty Encounter With Teen

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Ryan Seacrest is a host, a producer and… a predator? Despite his bland, blonde exterior, Star has discovered that the TV vet has a dark side, once getting punched in the face for hitting on a teenager!

Brandon Davis. The incident occurred in 2003, when the then- American Idol host encountered Jaclyn Smith’s 17-year-old daughter, Spencer, at an L.A. hotspot called White Lotus, where she was hanging with party-boy oil heir

Ryan, who was 28 at the time, butted into the conversation to make a move on the high schooler, but Brandon told him to buzz off.

“Scrawny Ryan started putting on this tough-guy act in front of Spencer, [then] a scuffle broke out,” recalls an eyewitness, sniggering that Ryan is exactly as menacing as you’d imagine: “He fights like a sissy, he tried to poke and smack Brandon like a girl. Ryan ended getting popped in the nose!”

Seacrest OUT of this bar!