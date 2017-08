Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Credit: LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 1: Attorney Robert Kardashian, who is a close friend of murder defendant O.J. Simpson, arrives with his fiancee, Denice Shakarian Halicki, at the 37th Annual Grammy Awards 01 March. The Grammy awards are being presented in ceremonies at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. (COLOR KEY: Red curb in background.) AFP PHOTO (Photo credit should read FRED BROWN/AFP/Getty Images)