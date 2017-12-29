‘Vanderpump Rules’ Jax Taylor Loses His Father To Throat Cancer

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Vanderpump Rules star Jax Taylor has just lost his beloved father to cancer.

“My heart is broken, I lost my best friend and the best man I have ever met last night, I love you so much dad I can’t even breathe anymore,” tweeted the heartbroken star late last night from Florida, where his family is based.

“[The] only person not letting me fall right now is my amazing girlfriend,” added Taylor,clearly leaning on Brittany Cartwright for support just weeks after he admitted cheating on her on the hit Bravo show.

Taylor, 38, previously opened up about his dad Ronald Cauchi’s battle with cancer in a tell-all interview with The Daily Dish earlier this month.

“It’s in his throat, his esophagus, so it’s rough. It’s rough, because my dad, he’s like my idol. My dad was always the person who never got sick, I always looked up to him,” he said.

“My dad’s never been to the doctor in his entire life until now,” he added. “This is such a horrible disease. He doesn’t deserve this.. During the holidays, it doesn’t make it any easier.”

Taylor added that there was “no amount of money” he could spend to save his dad. “There’s nothing I can do.”

Following the tragedy, Taylor’s Vanderpump Rules co-stars took to social media to voice their support and sadness over his grief.

“We are here for you,” tweeted Ariana Madix.

“So sorry for your loss my friend,” wrote Tom Schwartz.