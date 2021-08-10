Getting flirty! Tana Mongeau and My Unorthodox Life star Miriam Haart touched tongues while out to to dinner in Beverly Hills.

The podcast host, 23, and Netflix personality, 21, were spotted together at Mr. Chow to celebrate a major milestone in Mongeau’s professional life. The twosome and their friends, which included the YouTube star’s rumored beau Chris Miles, celebrated Mongeau’s “Cancelled” podcast going number one for the second week in a row.

While sitting at a circular table, Mongeau leaned over the “Said N Done” rapper, 22, and stuck her tongue out. Haart, for her part, reciprocated the gesture. Together the two posed for a few sweet snaps as their lips locked.

The photo came after Haart went public with Nathalie Ulander via Instagram on July 28. “Secrets out, and so am I,” the streaming service’s breakout star captioned the snaps, alongside a red hart emoji.

While Haart has been making headlines for her appearance on the Netflix reality series, Mongeau has been taking over the podcast space!

Since it’s July 26 debut, the “Canceled” podcast the show has become a go-to podcast for the biggest names in pop culture, the non-scripted TV and social media space. Mongeau teamed up with her manager and owner of Dwe Talent, David Weintraub, and The Paragon Collective‘s Alexander Aldea to produce and create the show.

“I literally cannot believe we went #1 so quickly, it’s truly an honor to be able to have my fans come and listen [and] watch the show, but the response from new people excited to get to hear about my world is just so exciting,” Mongeau told Us Weekly exclusively earlier this month. “I really want to show all of you the many different faces of me and take you on a ride into this crazy world I swim in.”

Aside from her podcast, Mongeau — who has raked up more than 35 million follows across social media platforms — has tons of new projects in the works!