Scott Disick Dumps Sofia Richie — Inside Their Bitter Breakup

Scott Disick is not going to be keeping up with his teenage girlfriend Sofia Richie anymore, as Star has exclusively learned that they are officially over!

“Scott was just tired of Sofia’s childish games and he obviously is still not over Kourtney,” a source close to the 34-year-old Keeping up with the Kardashians star said.

As fans know, The Lord and Richie, 19, started dating in August while Disick was in the midst of a drug and alcohol induced downward spiral. But after spending the last several months globetrotting while attached at the hip, the two have not been seen together since November 18 and even spent Thanksgiving holiday apart!

“Scott just realized that he got into it for all the wrong reasons. Sofia never gave a damn about Scott’s recovery and none of the Kardashians trusted her,” the insider added.

But it wasn’t just the Kardashian’s that did not approve of the couple’s relationship, as Sofia’s “Endless Love” singer father, Lionel Richie, 68, told Us Weekly that he was “scared to death” over the relationship.