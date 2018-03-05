Ryan Seacrest Snubbed By A–Lister’s On Oscars Red Carpet

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Oscars host Ryan Seacrest was snubbed by several big name stars on the red carpet.

The E! Red Carpet host missed out on several big name interviews although some stars did stop to talk with him.

In fact in a major slap in the face, none of the actresses nominated in the best performance in a lead category: Sally Hawkins, Saoirse Ronan, Meryl Streep and Margot Robbie, stopped to chat with Seacrest

Big names like Margot Robbie, Mira Sorvino, Ashley Judd, Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Stone, did not talk to the media mogul.

The snubs come after Seacrest, 42, been hit with sexual harassment allegations by his ex stylist Suzie Hardy.

During the Oscar red carpet coverage Seacrest did not appear for the final portion of the show which cut to Giuliana Rancic and her panel who were located at the Roosevelt Hotel across the street from the Dolby Theatre.

Seacrest did, however, get some support from Kelly Ripa and her husband Mark Consuelos on the red carpet.

She told him: “You are doing such a great job!”

Other stars who stopped-by to chat to him included; Allison Janney, Eliza Gonzalez, Christopher Plummer and Mary J. Blige who told him she loved his Live! With Kelly and Ryan show.

Andra Day, Taraji P. Henson, Whoopi Goldberg and Donald Sutherland also chatted about their various roles.

But it appears plenty of publicists told their clients not to interact with him on this year’s red carpet.

Seacrest looked a little shaken as he appeared alongside Rancic before the end of the broadcast at the Roosevelt Hotel set to talk about the red carpet recap.