Nicki Minaj And Nas Call It Quits On Their Relationship

Another couple bites the dust! Nicki Minaj and Nas have reportedly called it quits and quietly went their separate ways after dating since last Spring.

Fortunately, it wasn’t messy like Nicki’s previous splits from Safaree and Meek Mill, however.

According to reports, the Queens natives are still on good terms, but considering they both have extremely busy schedules, they just could not make it work.

Neither the rapper nor the self-proclaimed Barbie have spoken publicly about the split, but then again, they never spoke about their relationship at all!

They did however share photos with one another several times on social media.

The last reference to Nicki that Nas made was on Dec. 8, when he shared two posts to Instagram to acknowledge her birthday.

And in May, Nicki spoke to Ellen DeGeneres about Nas, saying, “We’re both from Queens, and he is the king of Queens, and I’d like to think I’m the queen of Queens… I have so much respect for him. And he’s kind of cute, too.”

As reported, Nicki previously dated Meek Mill for two years. After they broke up, he called it “a loss.” Nas likely feels the same way!