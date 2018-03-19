Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott To Elope?

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kylie Jenner is desperate to start from scratch with baby daddy Travis Scott – and she wants them to elope without further ado, according to reports.

“She’s changed a lot since the baby’s been born and really softened her stance since Travis stepped up to the plate with baby duties,” spilled a source.

Kylie’s talked a “big game” about raising the baby alone but the reality is “that’s the last thing she wants.”

“She’s an all-or-nothing character and wants him to move into her place then make things official as soon as possible.”

Scott, 25, was seriously slacking in the fatherhood department since Jenner, 20, welcomed their baby Stormi on February 1.

While Jenner was pregnant with the couple’s first child Scott was busy globetrotting to promote his music and was even spotted in a strip club!

“Kylie doesn’t trust Travis at all and she doesn’t need him to raise this baby,” the source claimed at the time.

She does want to be with him, but only if he wants it and she has made this very clear to him.”

But the rapper has since changed his tune, says the source.

The pal adds: “All of a sudden Travis is the love of her life again and she wants them to elope, or tie the knot in a low-key ceremony while the going’s good.”

Less than three months after welcoming her baby girl, Stormi Webster, Kylie Jenner is already back to wearing bikinis.

On Friday, the new mom shared photos of her and her bestie, Jordyn Woods, as they relaxed inside of hot tub while on a mountain getaway.

Both Kylie and Jordyn shared several shots from their steamy water sesh, as they posed for pictures by Rays Corrupted Mind, in black swimsuits.

The shots captured aerial and side views of the reality star’s midsection as she rocked a Calvin Klein two-piece set, which from the looks of it, confirmed that Kylie’s pre-baby body is back!

Earlier this month, Kylie gave fans a look at her incredible body snapback when she shared a video of her already-flat tummy on Stormi’s one-month birthday.

Kylie welcomed her first child with Travis Scott on February 1st.

The first-time mom unveiled her amazing post-baby body just 11 days later on Instagram.