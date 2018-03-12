Kylie Jenner Gets Real About Her 40 Pound Pregnancy Weight Gain

Kylie told fans that her sister, Khloe Kardashian (maybe Kourtney) was the first person she told when she found out she was expecting. “I think it was Khloe! Maybe Kourtney,” Kylie replied to a fan’s question, “Which sister did you tell first that you were pregnant?”
Following nine months of silence, Kylie Jenner Opened up about motherhood and her experience with baby Stormi in a surprise Q& A on Twitter Sunday night.
During the question and answer period the Keeping up with the Kardashian star revealed to fans that she gained 40 pounds during pregnancy, amongst other fun facts.
She later deleted the tweet, but the answers to the remainder of the questions are still up and very informative.
Kylie told fans that her sister, Khloe Kardashian (maybe Kourtney) was the first person she told when she found out she was expecting. “I think it was Khloe! Maybe Kourtney,” Kylie replied to a fan’s question, “Which sister did you tell first that you were pregnant?”
“What was mama Kris’ reaction when you told her you were pregnant??” one fan asked to which Kylie replied: “ she was sooo supportive, I love my mama.”
The makeup mogul also revealed to fans that she thought she was having a boy and was “sooooo surprised!”
The 20-year-old also said she had the ‘perfect’ pregnancy experience. “There really was no worst part! Probably not being able to eat sushi lol. I had the perfect experience. She moved a lot.”
And since raw fish was not an option, she was craving Eggos even though she says, “I never liked them before I was pregnant and I haven’t had one since I had her. So strange! Lol.”
Stormi and Chicago are already BFFs and Baby daddy Travis Scott is “the best” with his daughter!
