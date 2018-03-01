STAR Pays for Scoops!

Click here!

Send us your scoop!

or call (800) 609-8312

Star Magazine participates in various affiliate marketing programs, which means we may get paid commissions on editorially chosen products purchased through our links to retailer sites.

Snapback Goals

Kylie Jenner Strips Down To Panties To Show Off Her Post Baby Body!

The reality star welcomed daughter Stormi exactly one month ago.

By ,

Credit: Getty Images

View gallery 6

Star Magazine participates in various affiliate marketing programs, which means we may get paid commissions on editorially chosen products purchased through our links to retailer sites.

Kylie Jenner Strips Down To Panties To Show Off Her Post Baby Body!
1 of 6
Kylie Jenner stripped down to her panties to show off her post baby body on Thursday via Snapchat.
The reality star gave birth exactly one month ago and the snapback is real!
In the selfie video, which she captioned ‘1 monthhhhhh’ the 20-year-old is seen in black underwear and a matching black crop top tousling her waist length black hair as she strategically poses to reveal those famous curves.
As fans know, Kylie gave birth to daughter Stromi West who she shares with boyfriend Travis Scott on Feb. 1
She publicly confirmed her pregnancy after a nine-month hiatus and since returning to the spotlight has debuted the new Kylie Cosmetic Weather Collection inspired by her little bundle of joy.
What do you think about Kylie’s post baby body? Sound off in the comments!
Filed under:
Comments