Kylie Jenner Strips Down To Panties To Show Off Her Post Baby Body!

In the selfie video, which she captioned ‘1 monthhhhhh’ the 20-year-old is seen in black underwear and a matching black crop top tousling her waist length black hair as she strategically poses to reveal those famous curves.
Kylie Jennerstripped down to her panties to show off her post baby body on Thursday via Snapchat.
The reality star gave birth exactly one month ago and the snapback is real!
