Kylie Jenner Poses For Her First Post-Pregnancy Photo Shoot

The makeup mogul’s Weather Collection debuted on Feb. 28th less than one month after welcoming her bundle of joy. And of course, the packaging of the highly anticipated assortment of eye shadows and lipsticks features lighting and cloud designs in honor of her baby girl.
“So, before I open my newest collection I just wanted to tell you guys a little bit of the background. I worked on this pretty much my entire pregnancy. And right after we chose Stormi’s name, her name really inspired me.”
Ahead of the debut, the reality star revealed to fans that during her pregnancy and her subsequent time away from the spotlight she was working on the line.
In the photos posted to her Instagram account the 20-year-old modeled her latest additions to her cosmetic line.
Sporting Twinkle Twinkle on one eyelid and Violet Moon on the other complete with the Nightfall lipstick she showed off the dark mood of the new makeup.
While in another she showed off a lighter shade of pink lipstick and a sparkling green eye shadow.