The Kardashian’s Hit Back At Blac Chyna’s Lawsuit

The Kardashians are not going down without a fight.

The family is challenging the basis of Blac Chyna’s lawsuit against them, People reported.

They’re currently asking a judge to throw out Rob Kardashian‘s ex’s case.

Blac Chyna, 29, claims that the Kardashians were responsible for E! not moving forward with Season 2 of Rob & Chyna. But, the family disagrees.

Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian West and Rob’s attorneys filed a “demurrer,” requesting a dismissal of Chyna’s lawsuit against them.

Kris, 62, and Kim, 37, have a court date Jan. 18 in Los Angeles to present their case.

In the documents filed Dec. 21, the Kardashians allege that Blac Chyna is to blame for the show ending.

The reality TV star filed a restraining order against Rob, which prevented him from contacting her “either directly or indirectly, in any way.”

“Given Plaintiff’s conduct in seeking and obtaining a restraining order that required Rob to stay away from Plaintiff and her workplace, no trier of fact could possibly find that it was reasonably probable that a second season of Rob & Chyna would have been picked up and filmed,” the Kardashians’ filing reads.

Chyna’s also accused Rob of physically and verbally abusing her, which he’s denied.