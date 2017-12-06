Jon Hamm Trying To Hijack Batman Role From Ben Affleck, Source Claims

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Former Mad Men star Jon Hamm has his sights on stealing Ben Affleck’s Batmobile to become the Dark Knight, a source claims!

“Jon’s gunning hard for the role,” a source revealed.

Though the two have been pals since co-starring in Affleck’s 2010 film The Town , the coveted comic book character may be up for grabs — and Hamm is wanting in!

“They enjoyed working together and have been on good terms ever since,” the source said.

“But Jon knows Ben has faced some criticism over Batman v Superman and Justice League, and frankly thinks he’d be better suited for the job. This is business for Jon — not personal.”

While Affleck, 45, is still the one answering the Bat-Signal, things are likely to change.

“Of course, Ben’s not officially out of the role yet,” said the source, “but the writing’s on the wall, and Jon’s desperate for the gig — friend or not.”

Since Affleck’s split from Jennifer Garner, his struggles with substance abuse have been making headlines and he hasn’t committed to future Batman projects.

Hamm, 46, is ready to fly in and has been “carefully courting” director Matt Reeves for months.

“Matt thinks Jon is charming and was a big fan of Mad Men, so it seems like a great transition to him,” the source said.

“Jake Gyllenhaal has also been chasing the role, and Matt has definitely been considering him. But Jon is closer to Ben’s age and look, and will be a smoother replacement to fit into the plans already in place.”

While Affleck’s career stalled with going to rehab this year, Hamm’s star continues to rise with his recent hit film Baby Driver.

“An iconic part like this would take his career to the next level. He doesn’t care whose toes he has to tread on to get there,” claimed the source.