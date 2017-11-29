Jennifer Lawrence Upsets Fans With ‘Incredibly Rude’ Treatment

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jennifer Lawrence is known to be the lovable girl next door in Hollywood.

But in a recent sit down with Adam Sandler, she revealed that she’s not always someone you want to be around.

On Variety Studio’s Actors on Actors series, the Oscar winner was her usual candid self with the comedian, even revealing she is purposely mean to fans.

She said, “Once I enter a public place I become incredibly rude, I turn into a huge a–-. That’s kind of like my only way of defending myself.”

The 27-year-old also revealed that she sternly turns down photo requests from fans by shouting, “No!”

She’s apparently even like this when she’s around some of her pals, like Amy Schumer, with whom she goes to the dog park.

“As soon as I meet her in the park, we’re f—–—-,” she admitted.

While some might say it’s her decision whether or not she wants to interact with fans, not everyone is laughing about her behavior.

One Twitter user shared, “She will be the last person I would ask for a picture or autograph! Be nice girl!!”