Will Jenelle Evans’ Mother Be Invited To Her Wedding?

Jenelle Evans is ready to take the next step in life and walk down the aisle with fiancé and third baby daddy David Eason.

He popped the question in February after their daughter, Ensley Jolie, was born, and the planning is well underway.

Jenelle and David told E! News they’ve decided on a date for early fall and want a “backyard rustic theme” with an “elegant,” “sweet and Southern” twist.

She revealed the wedding will be small with only “close friends and family” and her three kids will all play a role!

Not surprisingly, someone who may not get an invite is Jenelle’s mother, Barbara Evans.

