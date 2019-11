Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jenelle Evans is going to be a wife!

The Teen Mom 2 star shared her big news with the world on February 11th, sharing a photo of her sparkly new ring from fiancé David Eason. “We’ve decided on forever,” she said.

The exciting announcement comes just after the couple added a daughter Ensley Joelle to their blended family.

What do you think of Jenelle’s bling? Share your thoughts in the comments below!