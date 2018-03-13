MTV Shuts Down ‘Teen Mom’ Jenelle Evans Outrageous Demands

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

MTV shut down Jenelle Evans’ outrageous demands as the reality star begged them not to fire her, according to reports.

The Teen Mom 2 star’s husband was axed from the show after his horrific homophobic rant and the network was still considering firing her after canceling filming with her for a month an insider snitched.

“Jenelle hired an entertainment lawyer to negotiate with MTV,” the source dished, “but the network wasn’t giving in to any of her demands.”

After David Eason was given the boot, the source said Evans told the network that she wouldn’t allow them to film on “the land” unless they paid her a hefty fee.

“MTV shot that down,” the insider claimed. “No one wanted to film on Jenelle’s property because they were all disgusted by David. And all of the guns are unacceptable too, people are afraid of what David could do.”

The source said that the network played hardball with Evans

“MTV was not going to pay Jenelle extra to film.”

She was also trying to convince the network to hire her husband back, and they refused that demand too the source said.

And the threat of her TM2 reign ending was still in the cards for Evans.

“MTV still hasn’t given Jenelle a date for when or even if filming would start with her again,” the insider told Radar. “She could still be fired from the show.

Meanwhile Gary Shirley got some shocking paternity test results on the latest episode of Teen Mom OG, just as his ex, Amber Portwood, anxiously awaited the birth of her second child.

On the show, Portwood’s first baby daddy prepped to hear the news about his biological father — who he believed was his mom’s ex Jody Patterson.

When Shirley received the paternity news via mail, he handed the envelope to wife Kristina Anderson, who opened it to discover that Jody was in fact not his dad.

“Zero percent,” Shirley said after reading the paternity test. “So he’s not my biological father. Jody’s not going to like that.”

Despite the test results, Patterson assured Shirley that their relationship would remain the same.

“That’s alright, I’ll still be around,” he insisted.