Teen Mom Star Jenelle Evans’ Baby Daddy Arrested

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Another one of Jenelle Evans‘ exes has been arrested! Police busted Nathan Griffith for a traffic-related arrest.

Myrtle Beach Police Department said the Teen Mom 2 dad was arrested on February 25 for striking fixtures while driving on a highway.

“He hit fixtures and left the scene,” a spokesperson for the police department says. “He didn’t wait for officers and kept driving.”

Griffith, who shares son Kaiser, 3, with Evans, was issued a ticket and arrested for the crime. A spokesperson for the Myrtle Beach Police Department told Radar he was released at 5:30am on a $464 bond.

Griffith, 30, isn’t Evans’ only ex who has been arrested this month. Her ex-husband Courtland Rogers, 32, was arrested for “possession with intent to manufacture/sell a schedule III controlled substance.”

A Schedule III substance includes “Ketamine, Anabolic Steroids, some Barbiturates,” the Brunswick County Jail told Radar.

Rogers is expecting a son with wife Lindsey Fraizer.

Evans’, current husband, David Eason, 29, is also involved in scandal. He was fired from Teen Mom 2 after making homophobic comments on social media.

Kailyn Lowry and hunky ex-husband Javi Marroquin may be giving fans exactly what they want: a reconciliation!

While taping her new podcast Coffee Convos with Kailyn Lowry & Lindsie Chrisley, Lowry, 25, invited Marroquin, 25, to come on as a guest for his second time.

Although the episode has yet to air, a production insider told all the juicy exclusive details.

“Kailyn asked Javi to come on the podcast again this week to talk about all the recent ‘Teen Mom’ drama, including the firing of Jenelle Evans’ husband David Eason,” the source said.

The conversation topic quickly turned when Chrisley asked the parents of Lincoln, 4, if they would ever get back together!

“Let’s just say that their relationship is not over,” the source said. “Kail said that if it happens, it happens, but neither one of them are forcing or pushing anything. They know that it would happen naturally and they already have a huge life together as co-parents.”

The source continued, “Honestly, she is really loving where she is in life right now and is enjoying living alone and being independent.”

Lowry announced her divorce from Marroquin in 2016 while he was serving his Air Force deployment.

Since their divorce, Lowry welcomed son Lux with ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez in August 2017. She is also mother son Isaac, 8, with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera.

Marroquin moved on with a number of women. He most recently dated Teen Mom 2 co-star Briana DeJesus before splitting in January.

The ex-husband and wife are both single.