It's A Girl!

'Teen Mom 2' Star Jenelle Evans Gives Birth

See the first photo!

Janelle Evans welcomed a baby girl with her boyfriend David Eason. The Teen Mom 2 star gave birth to Ensley Jolie on Jan. 24, she revealed on Snapchat.

