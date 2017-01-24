'Teen Mom 2' Star Jenelle Evans Gives Birth

Janelle Evans welcomed a baby girl with her boyfriend David Eason. The Teen Mom 2 star gave birth to Ensley Jolie on Jan. 24, she revealed on Snapchat.
It's A Girl!
