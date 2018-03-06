Jen To Offer Justin Hush Money To Keep Quiet On Her Secrets

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jennifer Aniston is preparing to write Justin Theroux a check, in return for a clean breakup that will buy his silence forever, says reports.

“Technically there’s nothing to stop Justin from speaking out, and Jen wants to remedy that before it becomes a temptation,” a source snitches.

The estranged couple are said to only be communicating through lawyers and mutual friends, but she’s planning to meet him over the coming weeks and come to terms over a number of personal matters.

“Justin’s promised he has no intention of kissing and telling, but Jen doesn’t want to leave anything to chance.”

And by signing over a large check “she’ll draw a line under everything and give him the chance to start afresh in New York with his new life,” says the pal.

“Justin may have a prestigious family background but he doesn’t earn anything near to the lifestyle he’s been living in recent years, so the money is actually pretty well needed.”

Aniston was beside herself as Theroux could reveal his former A-List lover’s deep, dark secrets in a scathing tell-all!

Theroux, 46, is said to be “warning” Aniston, 49, to “fight fair” when it comes to spilling dirt on their nasty split – or “he’ll have no hesitation whipping out the ‘tell-all’ card that would spell utter humiliation.”

Although Theroux rep denies the claims, a source says:

“This isn’t Justin’s style but he figures he needs options if Jen fights dirty. If he did go on TV or give an interview that delved into their failed marriage he’d have so much to say about his own frustrations that otherwise won’t be aired.”

“Jen’s been a nightmare to live with, and Justin’s friends say it’s a charade that he’s being painted as a bad guy given what she did to him.”

As fans know, the couple called it quits on February 15, 2018 after only two years of marriage.

Aniston and Theroux tied the knot in August 2015 in a private ceremony at their Bel Air home.

This was Aniston’s second marriage, her first, to Brad Pitt, ended shortly before her birthday in 2005 after he started a romance with Angelina Jolie.