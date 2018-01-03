Inside Kendall Jenner’s Boyfriend Blake Griffin’s Nasty Custody Battle

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Blake Griffin‘s nasty custody war with ex Brynn Cameron is only heating up!And we have the exclusive details on Kendall Jenner‘s new boyfriend’s child support and custody drama with his baby mama.

In court papers obtained from Los Angeles Superior Court, Griffin, 28, filed a petition to establish paternal relationship for child support and child custody on October 23, 2017.

The Los Angeles Clippers player asked for joint legal and physical custody of their two children Ford Wilson, 4, and Finley Elaine, 1.

He also requested attorney fees and expert fees be paid by both parties.

Cameron was also hit with a standard restraining order.

“Starting immediately, you and every other party are restrained from removing from the state, or applying for a passport for, the minor child or children for whom this action seeks to establish a parent-child relationship or custody order without the prior written consent of every other party or an order of the court,” the order read.

She responded on November 22, 2017. In her filing, she agreed to joint physical and legal custody of their two children.

She requested that Griffin pay attorney fees and expert fees.

As for child support, the court “may make orders for support of the children and issue an earnings assignment without further notice to either party.”

The Blast was the first to report on the custody war.

Griffin and Cameron split in July. He went public with Jenner, 22, in September.