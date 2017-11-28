‘Dog The Bounty Hunter’s’ Wife Beth Is Cancer Free!

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Beth Chapman is cancer free! Dog the Bounty Hunter confirmed the good news about his wife’s health this Monday night during a two-hour special of Dog & Beth: Fight of Their Lives.

During the show, the reality star – who previously claimed he was scared his beloved wife would die of stage two throat cancer –

was heard saying: “If you love me, Lord, you’ll let me die first. Don’t let me bury Bethy.”

Moments later he ecstatically turns to the cameras saying he just received a wonderful phone call from doctors assuring Beth showed no more signs of the debilitating illness.

“There is a God. This could be a miracle. This could be a healing,” Duane Chapman said on camera.

“[The doctor] said if I wasn’t such a good husband it wouldn’t have worked out that great. Oh, I can breathe. Beth Chapman, you did it.”

Beth recently spoke of her condition, saying doctors had given her about five years to live and her kids were not taking it well.

She claimed she would fight for as long as she could – and thankfully, it worked!

“When we made a pledge many years ago, I said I’d love her in sickness and in health until death do us part. And that truth has really, really come alive in my mind.”

“Thank God it’s not till death do us part at this point.” He said.