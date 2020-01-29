Dog The Bounty Hunter Proposes To Son’s Ex-Girlfriend 7 Months After Wife’s Death

Dog The Bounty Hunter might be moving on less than a year after his wife Beth Chapman died of cancer. Dog, whose real name is Duane Chapman, proposed to his girlfriend, Moon Angell, during a recently taped episode of The Dr. Oz Show.
The show posted a preview clip of the episode, which will air on February 3. In the footage, Dog, 66, said, “Moon Angell, will you marry me?”
Both Moon and Dr. Mehmet Oz looked surprised, but the teaser didn’t show her answer. In the same footage, Moon said, “I have lots of enemies right now.”
Beth died in June after a long battle with cancer. In October, he said, “I will probably never love anyone else as much as I loved her.” Dog also opened up about some of the heartbreaking details of her final moments.
He said about her last words, “She told the girls and everybody, with her mouth — she came out of it a couple times — ‘I love you’ and ‘Are you guys all okay? Don’t worry,’ but she never accepted it.”
He later said that a “broken heart” sent him to the hospital
. “I think, basically, I had a broken heart,” he explained. “And of course, it’s going to heal.” He also admitted that he was “going through some psychological things” at the time.
Moon previously dated Dog’s son. She was also reportedly Beth’s maid of honor when she and Dog finally tied the knot in 2006 after years together. Moon and Dog reportedly grown closer in the months since Beth’s death as they’ve grieved together.
Dog’s daughter Lyssa vocally opposed their relationship
earlier in January. She wrote on social media, “If someone who met your family by dating your brother, tried to date your father after your step- mom died what would you do? If you went to your mother's closet and saw she moved all her clothes and replaced them with her own, what would you do? #ItsNotWhenOrWhyItsWho.”
She added, “My dad is a GROWN A** MAN. His money. His dynasty. But you can guarantee that my name is not going down in history as a person who supported this.”
After the drama, Duane said during an interview, “Who knows what my future holds, but right now I need her. There will never be another Mrs. Dog but that doesn’t mean I have to be so sad.” In August, he said he promised Beth he would never marry again
.
If they do tie the knot, it would be Dog’s sixth marriage.
