Dog The Bounty Hunter Proposes To Son’s Ex-Girlfriend 7 Months After Wife’s Death

Dog The Bounty Hunter might be moving on less than a year after his wife Beth Chapman died of cancer. Dog, whose real name is Duane Chapman, proposed to his girlfriend, Moon Angell, during a recently taped episode of The Dr. Oz Show.

The show posted a preview clip of the episode, which will air on February 3. In the footage, Dog, 66, said, “Moon Angell, will you marry me?”

Both Moon and Dr. Mehmet Oz looked surprised, but the teaser didn’t show her answer. In the same footage, Moon said, “I have lots of enemies right now.”

Beth died in June after a long battle with cancer. In October, he said, “I will probably never love anyone else as much as I loved her.” Dog also opened up about some of the heartbreaking details of her final moments.

He said about her last words, “She told the girls and everybody, with her mouth — she came out of it a couple times — ‘I love you’ and ‘Are you guys all okay? Don’t worry,’ but she never accepted it.”