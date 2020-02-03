Star Magazine logo

Dog the Bounty Hunter and Beth Chapman

Remembering

Dog The Bounty Hunter Pays Tribute To Late Wife Beth Amid Engagement Rumors

Duane celebrated his 67th birthday.

Dog the Bounty Hunter and Beth Chapman

Dog The Bounty Hunter paid tribute to his late wife Beth Chapman with an emotional Instagram post on his 67th birthday, February 2. Dog, whose real name is Duane Chapman, shared a photo of himself and his late wife in an intimate embrace. The post comes less than a week after The Dr. Oz Show posted a video of Duane proposing to his rumored girlfriend and Beth’s former assistant, Moon Angell, during an episode of the show

The reality star wrote in the caption, “I sure miss you today!!” In the picture, he and Beth held hands and leaned in for a kiss while filming their show.

Fans left their love for Dog and Beth in the comments. Many left birthday wishes. One person wrote, “I’m sure she is with you every step Dog.” Another said,

But another fan said, “You have a new love though.” they were referencing Moon, who Dog apparently proposed to while filming Dr. Oz.

Dog The Bounty Hunter Pays Tribute To Late Wife Beth Amid Engagement Rumors
The preview clip that the show shared didn’t reveal Moon’s reply to Dog’s proposal.
During the episode, which aired February 3, Dog also revealed that he was suicidal after Beth’s death. “I couldn't stop crying.” he explained.
Dog said, “I wasn't going to commit suicide with a gun or something. I was going to take a lot of pills because Beth left all of her big pills there. So I just think one drink of water.” Beth died in June 2019 after a long battle with cancer.

Dog said that Moon was the support who kept him going after the loss. “She's pretty tough this one,” he said about Moon.

“I say brutally honest,” Moon said. “I don't go in and out. It's one way and this is the way we're going to do it. He needs to get going. We need to get him back on the show and get him busy again.”

His daughter Lyssa blasted Moon on Twitter in January. She wrote, “If someone who met your family by dating your brother, tried to date your father after your step-mom died, what would you do?”

Dog said about Beth in 2019, “I will probably never love anyone else as much as I loved her.” He also said that he promised her that he would not remarry after she was gone.

