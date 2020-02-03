Dog The Bounty Hunter Pays Tribute To Late Wife Beth Amid Engagement Rumors

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Dog The Bounty Hunter paid tribute to his late wife Beth Chapman with an emotional Instagram post on his 67th birthday, February 2. Dog, whose real name is Duane Chapman, shared a photo of himself and his late wife in an intimate embrace. The post comes less than a week after The Dr. Oz Show posted a video of Duane proposing to his rumored girlfriend and Beth’s former assistant, Moon Angell, during an episode of the show

The reality star wrote in the caption, “I sure miss you today!!” In the picture, he and Beth held hands and leaned in for a kiss while filming their show.

Fans left their love for Dog and Beth in the comments. Many left birthday wishes. One person wrote, “I’m sure she is with you every step Dog.” Another said,

But another fan said, “You have a new love though.” they were referencing Moon, who Dog apparently proposed to while filming Dr. Oz.