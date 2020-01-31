Dog The Bounty Hunter Admits He Was Suicidal After Beth’s Death

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Dog The Bounty Hunter is opening up about the grieving process after his wife, Beth Chapman’s death. Dog, whose real name is Duane Chapman, admitted that he experienced suicidal thoughts after his wife died in June 2019.

Dog, 66, talked about the psychological toll of Beth’s loss during an episode of the Dr. Oz Show that will air on Monday, February 3. In a preview clip for the episode, he said about the time after her death, “I couldn’t stop crying.”