Dog The Bounty Hunter Admits He Was Suicidal After Beth’s Death

Dog The Bounty Hunter is opening up about the grieving process after his wife, Beth Chapman’s death. Dog, whose real name is Duane Chapman, admitted that he experienced suicidal thoughts after his wife died in June 2019.
Dog, 66, talked about the psychological toll of Beth’s loss during an episode of the Dr. Oz Show that will air on Monday, February 3. In a preview clip for the episode, he said about the time after her death, “I couldn’t stop crying.”
He continued, “I wasn't going to commit suicide with a gun or something. I was going to take a lot of pills because Beth left all of her big pills there. So I just think one drink of water.” Beth died after a battle with cancer at the age of 51.
Dog pointed to his girlfriend Moon Angell as the support that helped him keep going. “She's pretty rough this one,” he said about Beth’s former assistant who appeared on the show with him.
“I say brutally honest,” Moon said. “I don't go in and out. It's one way and this is the way we're going to do it. He needs to get going. We need to get him back on the show and get him busy again.”
His daughter Lyssa slammed Moon
on social media earlier this month. She asked on Twitter, “If someone who met your family by dating your brother, tried to date your father after your step-mom died, what would you do?”
“There will never be another Mrs. Dog,” he told Us Weekly
. “We both said, ‘If I die, you can have a man. 10 [men], I don’t care. But don’t marry one.’ … And she said, ‘Don’t take my name off your chest, Dog. Do not get married.’ … Don’t worry, I will not get married. I still put the pillows in the middle of the bed. This morning I thought she was still there.”
