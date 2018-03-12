Demi Lovato & Nick Jonas Flew In The SAME Helicopter That Crashed, Killing 5

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A helicopter crashed into New York City’s East River on Sunday night killing five people.

Witnesses near where the aircraft went down were able to capture video and said the helicopter was flying noisily, then suddenly dropped into the water, capsized and quickly submerged.

The pilot was able to escape, but the five passengers—four men and one woman—were unable to free themselves from their safety harnesses and remained trapped inside as it began to sink.

The private charter was being used for a photo shoot and the passengers wore tight harnesses so that they could take photographs while the jet’s door were completely open.

Pictures of the red Eurocopter AS350’s registration number – N350LH – was captured by a photographer, minutes before the fatal crash.

Singers Demi Lovato and Nick Jonas boarded same ill-fated chopper, which is owned by Liberty Helicopter, this past summer.