Dakota Johnson And Chris Martin Fast-Track Wedding Plans

They’ve only been dating a few months but RadarOnline.com is reporting Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson are already planning a trip down the aisle!

“Chris says a relationship has never felt so easy – he’s thinks she’s the coolest girl, and has already told her he loves her,” dishes a source.

And the feeling is mutual from Johnson, 28, who is telling friends she knows Martin, 40, is the man she’s going to marry!

“She’s said they’ve already talked about the possibility of getting married next year — they just want to see how they go traveling together for Chris’ tour first before they jump in too fast.”

While the lovebirds close circle are in full support of the pair, — Martin’s ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow is seeing green over the singer’s new gal pal.

Paltrow, 45, wasn’t a fan of her ex hubby’s much younger new love, and it was making Martin furious.

“It’s awkward, but to be fair he’s not exactly rolled out the red carpet with Brad Falchuk (Paltrow’s current flame),” the insider added.

Martin and Paltrow were married for 10 years before their whole “consciously uncoupling” madness in 2014.

The two have remained close since separating, and share children Apple, 13, and Moses, 11.