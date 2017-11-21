Gwyneth Paltrow Is Engaged To Brad Falchuk

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Congrats to the soon-to-be husband and wife! US Weekly has exclusively confirmed today that Gwyneth Paltrow, 45, and Brad Falchuk, 46, are engaged!

Three years goes by fast when you’re in love! That’s how long the actress and the American Horror Story producer have been dating—

Ever since they first met on the set of Glee, which Brad also produced.

The Oscar winner played substitute teacher Holly Holliday .

Apparently sparks immediately started flying and Gwyneth and Brad have been inseparable ever since.

Their relationship has not always been so rosy.

They hit a bit of a rough patch just earlier this year when Brad said he was sick of competing with Gwyneth’s ex, Chris Martin, with whom she shares daughter Apple, 13, and Moses, 11.

But all is obviously copacetic between the two because they’re now off to the altar!

And they will become a blended family with Brad’s own children Brody and Isabella, with whom he shares with his ex-wife, producer Suzanne Bukinik.

Though neither Gwyneth nor Brad has breathed a word about their upcoming nuptials on social media yet, they’ve definitely exchanged a lot of PDA online in the past on their perspective Instagram pages.