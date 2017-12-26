Cindy Crawford’s Model Daughter Ready To Join KUWTK?

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kaia’s Joining the clan — and her famous parents are freaking out!

Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber‘s only daughter is hanging out non-stop with Kendall Jenner against her parents wishes —

and she’s poised to sign on the dotted line for a KUWTK appearance!

“This will infuriate Cindy and Rande, who have plans for their own show in the works, but there’s nothing they can do.”

The legendary supermodel, 51, and Rande Gerber, 55, were in talks with E! about starting their own reality show.

Kaia’s a very strong-willed kid, snitches the informant, adding Kaia’s had her head totally turned by Kendall and her family.

“She thinks they walk on water and that by appearing on the show she’s taking a sure-fire step towards mega-stardom!”

Crawford has never been too keen on the Kardashians.

A source previously told Radaronline.com the model mom was begging her 16-year-old daughter to keep her distance from Kendall and the Kardashians as a whole!

“She’s worried about her being corrupted into the bad girls club,” an insider revealed.

“The thought of her baby girl buddying up with their hangers-on like, Bieber,and Disick gives her genuine nightmares!”

Still, as Gerber grows older, she’ll soon be completely responsible for her own choices and decisions.