WATCH: Blake Shelton Can't Name A Single Gwen Stefani Song

Blake Shelton, who girlfriend is Gwen Stefani made an appearance on the Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon on Monday to promote his new album Texoma Shore, however when Jimmy and Blake started to play, “Name That Song Challenge” the 41-year-old country singer was left feeling like he may have lost it all.

In the game the house band, The Roots plays the instrumental version of a series of popular songs and the pair has to race to name the tune before the other by hitting a buzzer.

After a long loosing streak, the band played what should’ve been a freebie—”Hollaback Girl,” one of Gwen’s biggest hits, but the singer didn’t have a clue.

“What’s that?” he asked.

“All I know is that Blake is in a lot of trouble right now,” Jimmy laughed as he realized what song it was.”You are in so much trouble, dude. I don’t even know what to tell you.”

Blake, embarrassed and defeated, then sat down on the stage. “I came to this show to promote my album and I am losing everything. Everything in my life!” he exclaimed.