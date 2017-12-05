‘Bachelorette’ Rachel Lindsay Ready To ‘Get Married Tomorrow’

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Rachel Lindsay is an excited bride-to-be!

While the former Bachelorette star is thoroughly enjoying the engagement life — she and her fiancé Bryan Abasolo just held their third destination engagement party —

Rachel revealed she’s ready to tie the knot.“We know we want to do it next year we just haven’t set a date yet. I’m not the wedding planning type,” she told Entertainment Tonight.

“I said [I wanted to get married in] winter and then I said fall and now I [say] spring! I’m like, ‘tomorrow!’”

https://starmagazine.com/search/?search=Bryan+AbasoloDespite being in the early stages of wedding plans, Rachel did dish on a few of the must-haves for her and Bryan’s big day.

“[We need to have] good music at the reception. [At] the wedding [ceremony], I really want us to say our own vows, and [we have to have] family [there].”

And when it comes to the couple’s guest list, the former Bachelorette star confirmed that Bachelor Nation will definitely be in attendance.

“My girls are already claiming that they’re bridesmaids,” she said. “Not [just] invited to the wedding [but] bridesmaids.”

While the couple continues to get their wedding plans in order, they’ve already locked in their plans for the Holidays.

“We are doing Christmas in Miami,” Rachel confirmed. “My family is really excited that we are sharing the holidays”

“We did Thanksgiving with my family [and now] Christmas with his.” Bryan added: “[We’ll be doing] a lot of dancing…”