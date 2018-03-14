Angelina Jolie Reportedly Has Her Eyes Set On Garrett Hedlund

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Angelina Jolie has her eye on a new guy — hottie Garrett Hedlund!

Sources close to the 42-year-old single mom revealed that friends think she and Hedlund, 33, are a perfect match!

“It’s gone from exchanging the odd email to texting several times a day and planning to meet up for dinner,” revealed a source. “It’s Garrett who’s making all the moves!”

The blue-eyed hunk dated actress Kirsten Dunst for four years after they met on the set of 2012’s On the Road.

Ironically, Hedlund’s first big-screen role was with Jolie’s ex, Brad Pitt,in 2004’s Troy.

But insiders said Hedlund and Jolie have shared an electric chemistry since she cast him in her 2014 drama Unbroken.

“Angie’s incredibly flattered and enjoying Garrett’s attention. He’s like a younger, hotter Brad and she’s confessed to a couple of girlfriends that she’d be up for a fling with him,” a source said. “It would be the ultimate revenge romance!”

Lonely Brad Pitt is so sad and desperate that longtime pal Demi Moore has convinced him to seek comfort in Kabbalah — a controversial cult based on secret mystical texts!

Insiders claimed that after being alienated from his six kids by estranged wife Angelina Jolie, the actor reached out to Demi for support!

“Brad was looking for something to raise his spirits,” a source revealed. “Demi suggested Kabbalah could be the answer!”

Cultists use dark spells, magical amulets and other bizarre practices to ward off spirits and psychic attacks — and the actress is hoping that Brad joining the mysterious sect will bring her closer to the newly single star!

As reported last summer, Demi, 55, and Brad, 54, grew tight after 42-year-old Angie gave him the boot!

“Demi reached out to Brad and started him on ‘intimate’ yoga sessions to help him stay sober and help him channel his energy into something helpful,” the tipster tattled.

“They’ve been friends for decades. But now they have a bond they’ve never shared before.”

“Demi has a lot of influence on Brad,” the source claimed. “He’s become a lot calmer and more energetic because of it.

Said insiders: “It’s no secret Demi’s been crushing on Brad for years. She would LOVE to date him — and now that he’s free, that may finally happen!”