Plan the perfect getaway to Mexico this summer in the beautiful city of Cancun! Breathless Cancun Soul Resort and Spa is now open for a relaxing, adults-only vacation.

This AMR Collection resort is located between the Caribbean Sea and Nichupte Lagoon. The luxurious property is situated atop a cosmopolitan beach, decorated with neutral accents and opulent beach views.

The all-inclusive resort is brand new as it just opened in December 2021, and comes with 429 suites of pure luxury and relaxation – perfect for “socially sophisticated travelers” who are open to experiencing the lively downtown of Cancun alongside the serenity of staying on the beach. The convenient location of the resort is just 25 minutes from the airport and only two miles from the Cancun strip.

Lounge out at either of the two rooftop infinity pools with a stunning view of the skyline, or enjoy a meal prepared at one of the many restaurants or bars the resort has to offer – whether it be seafood, Mexican, Mediterranean or French, Breathless Cancun Soul has it all. Guests can relax knowing every part of the resort is not only top-tier luxury, but also all-inclusive for each guest. Breathless Cancun Soul knows “it’s all in the details” when it comes to style and service.

Guests can enjoy rooms with private, furnished balconies that come with breathtaking lagoon and sunset views, or ocean and sunrise views to wake up with. The resort’s 24-hour room service makes it easy to have a great time, regardless of how late or early the day runs. The mini-bar included in each room is refreshed daily, and nightly turn down service makes it easy to come back to a clean room after relaxing out on the beach.

For a vacation like no other, guests can take it a step further and stay like a VIP with an upgraded experience in the Xhale club suites. The club suites are designed for those guests who enjoy the finer things, seeking the highest level of luxury for their vacation. The club offers exclusive perks like personalized pampering that includes check-in and check-out with concierge, private lounges with a daily continental breakfast, a dedicated rooftop and infinity pool with views of the Cancun skyline, ocean and lagoon, enhanced room amenities, and upgraded suites.

There are plenty of activities to do for the more social guests. Breathless Cancun Soul comes with a number of events for all occasions from live art experiences where local artists showcase their masterpieces while a DJ sets the mood, to white beach parties where every guest dresses in their best white attire and heads to the beach for music, performances and fun. And that’s not all, there are karaoke nights, pool parties with a DJ, champagne parties and even mega dance parties.

After a fun night of socializing and parties, guests can wind down at the relax Spa by Pevonia. The world-class spa offers innovative services from rejuvenating body and facial treatments to soothing hydrotherapy, relaxing massages and pampering salons. The spa also comes equipped with a sauna, steam room and bracing showers. Grab a freshly-squeezed drink from the Lush Bar and soak in the brilliant ocean views while getting revitalizing skin and hair treatments or manicures and pedicures.

The services offered at Breathless Cancun Soul go above and beyond to make the guests feel relaxed and welcome. Scroll down to see more details on the resort.