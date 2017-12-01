Star Shots: David Beckham, Gigi Hadid & More Celebs

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley shops at PAIGE at the Malibu Country Mart.
Photo credit: Joey Andrew
Jordin Sparks celebrating inspiring youth with U.S. Cellular’s The Future of Good program at Madison Square Boys & Girls Club in the Bronx.
Photo credit: Michael Simon
Vanessa Lachey joins in on #31DaysofBaileys by mixing up an indulgent Baileys Original Irish Cream hot chocolate to celebrate the holidays.
Photo credit: Michael Simon
Sabrina Carpenter surprises Marines and their families at Build-A-Bear Workshop in Manhattan and donates furry friends to Toys for Tots.
Photo credit: Michael Simon
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez leaving dinner at Nellos Restaurant. The duo look cute as they make their way to their car.
Singer Selena Gomez (L) and actress Francia Raisa arrive at Billboard Women In Music 2017 at The Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood & Highland Center on November 30, 2017
Photo credit: Getty Images
Visit by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to a Terrence Higgins Trust World AIDS Day charity fair on their first official engagement together.
Photo credit: INSTARImages