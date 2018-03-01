Star Shots: Celebs Under The Spotlight In November

Peta Murgatroyd, Dancing with the Stars fan favorite, has a blast demonstrating her favorite kitchen and beauty cleaning tips with the new Mr. Clean Magic Eraser, Wednesday, March 7, 2018, in New York. The upgraded Magic Eraser helps her tackle those impossible household stains and messes.

Bud Light the beer that is “Famous Among Friends,” – is returning to SXSW for a third consecutive year with The Legendary Roots Crew for The Bud Light x The Roots & Friends SXSW Jam set for Saturday, March 17 at 8:30PM CST. Friends joining The Roots this year include rap legend, Ludacris, Irish up-and-comer Dermot Kennedy, emerging singer-songwriter Jessie Reyez, the Grammy-nominated lyricist, Rapsody and southern funk group, Tank and the Bangas, in addition to some surprise special guests. Guests attending can also participate in Fastbar, a program we’ll have available at the venue where invited guests and SXSW badge holders can register online to link their credit cards to a wristband they can pick up and activate during the event. This allows for seamless and cashless experience and shorter bar lines, not to mention more time with your friends!

Alessandra Ambrosio's trademark down-to-earth loungewear looks for those days when you're so busy you just can't even. Most recently, Alessandra grabbed coffee in a graphic sweatshirt, color-blocked sweats and circle Etnia Barcelona shades.

This Spring, Lindt Chocolate brings its iconic milk chocolate GOLD BUNNY back to shelves (only for a limited time!) as well as the limited edition LINDOR Blueberries & Cream white chocolate truffles. Please find additional product details and images attached. Do not hesitate to be in touch for high res imagery or samples of these two hero products for Spring and Easter 2018.

Priyanka Chopra, star of ABC’s “Quantico,” also helped launch Booking.com’s ultimate ‘Book the U.S.’ List yesterday, March 7, inside an epic suite at the iconic Empire State Building. The suite, only available for one night (March 8), will allow a traveler and guest to stay the night for the first time ever and overlook the city from the 77th floor.

Beauty brand Soap & Glory promotes their More Than Lips campaign in honor of International Women's Day. For every Instagram image featuring the #MoreThanLips hashtag, Soap & Glory will donate $5 to She Should Run, a national non-profit that encourages women to run for federal office.

Milo Ventimiglia teamed up with Duracell to visit the FDNY on March 8, 2018 in New York, to remind everyone to change their smoke detector batteries when changing their clocks on Daylight Saving, this Sunday. Milo lent his voice to a light-hearted PSA Duracell created to share this simple yet powerful message. While fires can't always be prevented, you can have the trusted power of Duracell to help alert you. Check out the PSA at www.facebook.com/duracell.

Minnie Mouse, Co-Founder of Opening Ceremony Humberto Leon, Co-Founder of Opening Ceremony Carol Lim and Mickey Mouse attend the launch of 'Mickey the True Original' campaign in celebration of Mickey's 90th anniversary with a fashion show featuring a Mickey-inspired collection by Opening Ceremony at Disneyland on March 7, 2018 in Anaheim, California.

Mickey Mouse (L) and Chance The Rapper attend the launch of 'Mickey the True Original' campaign in celebration of Mickey's 90th anniversary with a fashion show featuring a Mickey-inspired collection by Opening Ceremony at Disneyland on March 7, 2018 in Anaheim, California.

Fitness guru and mother of three (with one on the way), Hilaria Baldwin, was spotted this morning in Bryant Park supporting Old Navy’s International Women’s Day celebration. To kick off this monumental day, Hilaria proudly rocked her Old Navy International Women’s Day t-shirt that reads “Heroes. Friends. Mothers. Daughters. Visionaries. Queens. Rulers. Women.,” while standing next to one of ONLY five historical female statues in NYC, Gertrude Stein. Old Navy is also supporting Monumental Women with a $25,000 donation to the charity.

Hailee Steinfeld was spotted in her Privé Revaux sunglasses in New York City. Emerging from the recent blizzard, the Let Me Go singer headed to the airport looking V chic in The Hepburn by Privé Revaux ($29.95) paired with a long-line leather and shearling black coat and French beret to finish.

Teddi Mellencamp & Family at the Care Bears x CREAM Collaboration Kick-Off Event in North Hollywood, CA celebrating luck, green and the Colors of Caring!

Curtis Stone hosted a Rioja Wine inspired dinner yesterday at his restaurant, Maude, in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles. He welcomed guests throughout Los Angeles into his intimate dining space to showcase how Rioja’s inspired the creation of this iteration of Maude.

Dara Levy, Founder of DERMAFLASH and socialite, celebrates International Women’s Day.

Parker Curry, the little girl who was photographed staring in awe at Michelle Obama’s portrait, wears adorable Tea Collection dress while meeting the former First Lady.

Violetta Komyshan and Keds host a tennis clinic to spotlight female empowerment in honor of International Women’s Day on March 8, 2018.

Katy Perry performs at Byron Allen and Entertainment Studios Oscar Gala sponsored by Heineken.

Hailee Steinfeld, the ultimate cereal lover, visits Kellogg's NYC Cafe to celebrate National Cereal Day - where she sang her hits to fans, friends and fellow cereal aficionados on March 6, 2018.

Hailee Steinfeld, the ultimate cereal lover, visits Kellogg's NYC Cafe to celebrate National Cereal Day - where she sang her hits to fans, friends and fellow cereal aficionados on March 6, 2018.

Anthony Davis attends a dinner hosted by Saks Fifth Avenue and Anthony Davis at Chateau Marmont to celebrate the latest "SAKS FIFTH AVENUE x ANTHONY DAVIS" collection on February 15, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

Monday on The Dr. Oz Show, we investigate the truth about SALT – who better to sprinkle some insight on the topic than the one and only viral sensation, “Salt Bae.”The Turkish duo breaks down what’s really behind the salt controversy and even manage to fit in a little post steak workout!

The amazing , one-of-a-kind pieces that seven top designers presented at the Black Panther "WELCOME TO WAKANDA" NYFW are now live on auction site, CharityBuzz.com with proceeds going to Save the Children , an international humanitarian organization that gives children a healthy start in life, the opportunity to learn and protection from harm. Bespoke looks from CHROMAT, Cushnie et Ochs, Fear of God, Ikiré Jones, LaQuan Smith, Sophie Theallet, and Tome were created in celebration of the movie release and showcased on Monday, February 12 during New York Fashion Week. Guests in attendance included key Black Panther cast members like Lupita Nyong'o, Michael B Jordan, Chadwick Boseman, Leticia Wright and Danai Gurira.

Ashley Greene used her ullu Premium Leather Wally Case in Indian Pink while leaving her workout in Los Angeles.

Chanel Iman is on a mission to inspire women to Make Waves and Move Mountains in ROXY's new global campaign.

Martha Hunt is on a mission to inspire women to Make Waves and Move Mountains in ROXY's new global campaign.

Steph Shep is on a mission to inspire women to Make Waves and Move Mountains in ROXY's new global campaign.

Hailey Baldwin is on a mission to inspire women to Make Waves and Move Mountains in ROXY's new global campaign.

Jojo Fletcher spotted using Joy money app as part of 2018 resolution to be more responsible with her finances.

www.MCMWorldwide.com. Rapper, Rapsody wears the NEW MCM Stadium Jacket debuting in the Remy Ma music video for the “Melanin Magic (Pretty Brown)” single featuring Chris Brown. The MCM style retails for $1,195 and is currently available on

Gong Shou Dao is a short film produced by and starring, Jack Ma, the multi-billionaire founder of Chinese e-commerce giant, Alibaba Group. Along with world-renowned stars such as Jet Li (Lethal Weapon 4) and Natasha Liu Bordizzo (Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon 2), Ma battles a host of Martial Arts legends, in a dramatic celebration of the arts and Chinese culture. Having initially launched in China and generated over 170 million online views, the film will launch on an international scale with English subtitles tomorrow, Friday, Feb. 16, 2018. To watch the short film once it’s available and learn more about the star-studded cast visit www.gongshoudaofilm.com.

Oscar Isaac looked dapper in a monochromatic ensemble, accessorized with blue-tinted shades from Etnia Barcelona, before heading into Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Duhamel wearing a henley from n:PHILANTHROPY’s first-ever men’s line while out and about in Beverly Hills

CARLISLE made a splash for their very first NFYW show at Pier 59 Studios today to showcase their Fall/Winter 2018 Collection. The stars came out in style for the brand’s NYFW debut, with Billions star Malin Akerman sitting front row alongside IMG model Hilary Rhoda! The style mavens both opted for striped ensembles from CARLISLE’s latest collections, with Malin wearing a custom metallic tweed coat from Spring 2018, and Hilary in an Italian striped satin pajama set. The blonde and brunette bombshells also matched with their flared leg bottoms and pumps as they posed for photos.

Joan Smalls wore the Vans Old Skool Moto Leather in Black/Blanc de Blanc while backstage at the Brandon Maxwell show during February 2018 New York Fashion Week.

Ashleigh Murray attends Dennis Basso fashion show, looking stunning in a blue ruffle dress and plum-colored Willow & Clay faux fur jacket. Shop Ashleigh's statement style for only $70.

Penelope Disick spent time with dad, Scott Disick in Calabasas while wearing the AKID x Kids Suppl y Fur Slides, a collaboration with Kim Kardashian's newest kids fashion brand.

Kathy Wakile enhances desserts by infusing Seagram's Escapes delicious flavors including Jamaican Me Happy, Strawberry Daiquiri, Peach Fuzzy Navel & Calypso Colada, in-time for Valentine's Day.

Model and actress Ireland Baldwin attending MedMen’s Downtown Los Angeles Event at The Ace Hotel on February 13, 2018.

Multi-platinum selling band DNCE takes K-Swiss court style on tour in a new campaign introducing the Donovan, a fresh, heritage-inspired sneaker available exclusively at Journeys. Taking the stage with one of pop music’s most fashionable acts, the Donovan blends in seamlessly with the band’s standout style.

Shaquille O'Neal at the American Express Fan Experience at NBA All-Star Weekend 2018 on February 15, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

Tessa Brooks and Tristan Tales have some fun at the largest prom store in the country, PromGirl! PromGirl.com, the trusted online prom dress retailer for more than 20 years, is opening its first-ever prom dress shop. This prom dress store provides the ultimate prom shopping experience. If you're looking for prom dresses in NJ, you're in luck. Conveniently located in the tristate area, this prom dress store offers more than 10,000 designer dresses for prom, ensuring a stylish prom dress for every girl. Choose among prom dresses from the top designers, including Sherri Hill, Faviana, La Femme, Zoey Grey, Ellie Wilde, Madison James, Jovani and even shoes by Steve Madden. Plan your visit today and be among the first to find your ideal prom dress at PromGirl's first-ever prom superstore!

Model Ireland Baldwin shares a kiss with one of her favorite Care Bears during New York Fashion Week.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model Sailor Brinkley Cook hanging out with one of her favorite Care Bears during New York Fashion Week.

Drew Barrymore hosted an evening with her girls at the Dear Drew pop-up shop in SoHo. No Galentine’s Day would be right without fashion, friends, and pizza and beer of course!

It’s the end of an era and Palms Casino Resort is taking down its most visible asset: the iconic Vegas marquee sign on Flamingo Road, as part of a $485 million property-wide renovation. The all-new digital Palms marquee sign will be revealed later this year.

On Monday, February 12th, 2018, fashion icon Anna Sui showcased her second collaboration with BED|STÜ at New York Fashion Week. The designers unveiled their seven piece, limited edition collection, on runway veterans Gigi and Bella Hadid, as well as Kaia Gerber, and Dilonne. The event took place at Spring Studios, and included some of the industries top celebrities, influencers and media such as Jamie Chung, and Mohamed Hadid, making for an incredibly memorable show.

Naomi Campbell and Norma Kamali catch up at the Vintage for the Future: A Norma Kamali Retrospective by What Goes Around Comes Around event at the luxury boutique's SoHo store on February 13th.

Comedian and actress Jenny Mollen is not afraid to show the realities of parenthood on social media and today, sucked snot out of her screaming baby’s nose while dressed up ready to go to the Alice & Olivia presentation during NYFW. She just posted a photo on Instagram using the NoseFrida Snotsucker, the cult-favorite product from Fridababy, on her 6-month old baby, Lazlo. Yes, it sucks snot out of babies’ noses and is a lifesaver for parents of young children. Fridababy sold over 1.5M of these in 2017 alone.

Backstage at the Mansur Gavriel February 2018 show in New York, Makeup Artist Gucci Westman prepped models’ skin with luxury skincare brand SK-II, including her all-time-favorite, the iconic Facial Treatment Essence #MiracleWater. This season, Gucci took inspiration from a 60’s photo of Candice Bergen that Mansur Gavriel’s Floriana Gavriel and Rachel Mansur liked, and created a more current version of the beauty look after seeing the collection. “The collection is so chic, yet understated,” Gucci said. “Beautiful silhouettes and very wearable pieces.”

STARZ’s ‘POWER’ show actor/rapper Rotimi and recording artist/VH1 personality Bridget Kelly. They both sat front row over the weekend at the Pyer Moss NYFW show on Saturday.

Josh Duhamel plays golf at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Golf Tournament on Thursday, February 8, 2018 in Pebble Beach, California.

Before Opening Ceremonies, Summer Olympians Simone Biles (4x Gold and 1x Bronze in gymnastics), Missy Franklin (5x Gold and 1x Bronze in swimming), and Summer Sanders (2x Gold, 1x Silver, 1x Bronze in swimming) teamed up in Park City, Utah to help Coca-Cola commemorate the beginning of competition, as well as the company’s 90 years as a sponsor.

Rap superstar Cardi B rocked her favorite Steve Madden thigh-high boot, the DOMINIQUE to Alexander Wang’s Fall 2018 show on Saturday.

FIJI Water was the official office water of Wang Inc, otherwise known as Alexander Wang’s Fall 2018 Runway Show. FIJI Water lined each seat in Wang’s cubicle style runway inside former Condé Nast Home, 4 Times Square. Among the guests who attended were Cardi B, Anna Wintour, Baz Luhrmann, 21 Savage, Bella Hadid, Anwar Hadid, Nicola Peltz and Maxwell with Kaia Gerber walking the show.

FIJI Water was the official office water of Wang Inc, otherwise known as Alexander Wang’s Fall 2018 Runway Show. FIJI Water lined each seat in Wang’s cubicle style runway inside former Condé Nast Home, 4 Times Square. Among the guests who attended were Cardi B, Anna Wintour, Baz Luhrmann, 21 Savage, Bella Hadid, Anwar Hadid, Nicola Peltz and Maxwell with Kaia Gerber walking the show.

Shay Mitchell crushing an intense workout in these ultra-flattering (and only $56!) Gymshark leggings at the celeb-loved training facility, The Dogpound, in NYC.

Fergie Debuts NEW Dusty Blue and Teal Color Provided by Matrix Celebrity Stylist George Papanikolas. These past few weeks, Fergie has been keeping us all on our toes when it comes to her hair color and style, and last night, she debuted her own edgy spin on the “mermaid hair” with shades of dusty blues and teals. This whimsically dreamy look was styled by Matrix Celebrity Stylist, Nick Stenson , who added thick waves into her hair and parted it to create a tight French braid along the side of her head in which was held into place by Matrix StyleLink products. In addition, Stenson added in tones of SoColor Cult “dusty teal” to her sleek braided look.

Award-winning actor Jim Parsons was spotted at the Sundance Film Festival promoting his new film “A Kid Like Jake” and wearing the new Fitbit Ionic smartwatch.

Great Plains Regional Board and Event Co-chair Moll Anderson, recording artist Skylar Grey (L) and emcee Brooke Burke-Charvet at the UNICEF Gala at The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas on February 3, 2018 in Dallas, Texas.

Kerry Washington looked lovely last night wearing an A-line dress with lace ruffle top and tartan ruffle skirt from Zuhair Murad’s Fall 2017 Ready-To-Wear Collection.

Drew Barrymore shows off the Drew Barrymore ♥ Crocs Color-Block collection in a promotional photo for the new shoe line which she designed with the brand.

Kate Mara wears n:PHILANTHROPY while out in LA.

NFL running back Alvin Kamara of the New Orleans Saints poses with the 2017 Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Year trophy on February 1, 2018 in Bloomington, Minnesota.

Jeff Gordon at Pepsi Generations Live Pop-Up on February 2, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Chris Lucas of LOCASH, Cindy Crawford, Preston Brust of LOCASH, and Presley Gerber at Pepsi Generations Live Pop-Up on February 2, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

This Is Us left us on the edge of our seats with the big slow cooker storyline. Dr. Oz and Martha Stewart share the slow cooker safety wisdom you need to know. Is it time to stop using Mom’s vintage slow cooker?

Model Joan Smalls carries the MCM Trisha Shoulder Bag in Suede on Thursday, February 1st while out in LA. The Trisha Shoulder Bag in Suede retails for $850 and similar styles are currently available on www.MCMWorldwide.com.

Olivia Culpo enjoyed a McDonald's Mac Jr sandwich at the 6th Annual Bootsy Bellows Big Game Experience in Minneapolis presented by American Airlines & Casper.

Jesse Metcalf showed his love for the Golden Arches while party guests snacked on McDonald's Mac Jr sandwiches at the 6th Annual Bootsy Bellows Big Game party presented by American Airlines & Casper.

Former NFL player Jerome Bettis attends the Annual Bootsy Bellows Big Game Experience with McDonalds on February 2, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The Dr. Oz Show celebrates their 1500th episode with Gayle King and Martha Stewart. Gayle King weighs in about the scandals rocking morning news and other controversial hot topics while Martha Stewart shares what she learned about antibiotics in chicken that she wants everyone to know.

Old Spice Guys Von Miller and Isaiah Mustafa help shoppers and fans "step up their scent game" with new Old Spice Red Collection premium scents featuring Captain on Thursday, February 1, 2018 at the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota.

Old Spice Guys Von Miller and Isaiah Mustafa help shoppers and fans "step up their scent game" with new Old Spice Red Collection premium scents featuring Captain on Thursday, February 1, 2018 at the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota.

Olivia Culpo attends American Express + Justin Timberlake Partner for Intimate Album Listening Experience Just Hours Ahead of Release at Prince's Paisley Park on February 1, 2018 in Chanhassen, Minnesota.

Issa Rae, Justin Timberlake, Ciara and Russell Wilson attend American Express + Justin Timberlake Partner for Intimate Album Listening Experience Just Hours Ahead of Release at Prince's Paisley Park on February 1, 2018 in Chanhassen, Minnesota.

India Hicks and Sarah LaCharlotte threw a chic Miami Beach event yesterday in honor of India’s Spring Collection and Sarah’s PartyTap app launch. Guests such as Elle Macpherson had a fabulous evening while sipping champagne and perusing the latest India Hicks collection.

New England Patriots fan Olivia Culpo is Super Bowl ready by stocking up on Stella Artois with her friends to make their Super Bowl party matter. Every 12-pack of Stella Artois purchased helps Water.org give 12 months of clean water to someone in the developing world.

Denzel Washington was honored at the first HBCU debate league sponsored by Koch Foundation in Marshall, Texas.

Singer Bebe Rexha visits the WowWee table, featuring crystal-studded Fingerlings, at the GRAMMY Gift Lounge during the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 26, 2018 in New York City.

Actor/model Coco Austin visits the WowWee table, featuring crystal-studded Fingerlings, at the GRAMMY Gift Lounge during the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 27, 2018 in New York City.

Shanae Grimes celebrate the launch of Shiseido Essential Energy in Los Angeles.

Jamie Chung celebrate the launch of Shiseido Essential Energy in Los Angeles.

Actress Brooke Shields attends the Brooke Shields Timeless QVC launch at the Beekman Hotel on January 31, 2018 in New York City.

Today on The Dr. Oz Show - She sparked a movement when she exposed Harvey Weinstein and Hollywood. Rose McGowan is here revealing her next mission!

NFL great Terrell Owens and former NFL running back Terrell Davis gets into the Super Bowl spirit with Febreze on January 31 in Minneapolis. MN. This year, Febreze's Super Bowl advertisement will introduce the world to the only man whose #BleepDontStink– a fecal anomaly named Dave. The campaign reminds people that Dave and his odorless bleep won’t be in attendance at their Super Bowl parties and encourages them to prepare for game time by purchasing Febreze. To find out more, please visit www.youtube.com/febreze

NFL great Terrell Owens gets into the Super Bowl spirit with Febreze on January 31 in Minneapolis. MN. This year, Febreze's Super Bowl advertisement will introduce the world to the only man whose #BleepDontStink– a fecal anomaly named Dave. The campaign reminds people that Dave and his odorless bleep won’t be in attendance at their Super Bowl parties and encourages them to prepare for game time by purchasing Febreze. To find out more, please visit www.youtube.com/febreze

NFL great Terrell Owens and NFL tight end Greg Olsen gets into the Super Bowl spirit with Febreze on January 31 in Minneapolis. MN. This year, Febreze's Super Bowl advertisement will introduce the world to the only man whose #BleepDontStink– a fecal anomaly named Dave. The campaign reminds people that Dave and his odorless bleep won’t be in attendance at their Super Bowl parties and encourages them to prepare for game time by purchasing Febreze. To find out more, please visit www.youtube.com/febreze

Rapper TI spotted carrying the NEWEST limited edition MCM x WizPak Backpack on Wednesday, 1/31 in NYC. The exclusive style created for the music elite debuts this week, with its breakthrough market technology and unparalleled sound quality.

SodaStream teamed up with Game of Thrones Star, Thor Bjornsson aka “The Mountain,” in a first of its kind recruitment video.

Actor Anna Kendrick enjoys a unique experience at the Hilton and American Express event at the Conrad New York on January 30, 2018 in New York City.

Priyanka Chopra recently stepped out in NYC wearing an embroidered velvet bomber jacket from LA-based brand Fifteen Twenty , and we’re loving her accessory – her adorable adopted pup Diana!

World of Dance star Jennifer Lopez looks stunning today on the red carpet wearing a milk strapless ruffled mini dress from Ester Abner’s Resort 18 Collection.

(L-R) Musicians Andrew Taggart, Charlie Puth and Alex Pall of The Chainsmokers enjoy a unique experience at the Hilton and American Express event at the Conrad New York on January 30, 2018 in New York City.

MCM announces first of its kind NEW collaboration between MCM x WizPak. The exclusive backpack style with its breakthrough market technology and unparalleled sound quality was created for the music elite and debuted during Grammy’s 60th Anniversary weekend in NYC. A-listers including Grammy’s performer Miley Cyrus, Jamie Foxx, presenter Alicia Keys, Grammy’s Breakout Star Rapsody (only the fifth female nominee for Best Rap Album ever in the 23-year history of the category), notable artists like Cardi B, Future and Rita Ora, as well as newcomers like hip-hop trio Migos and Lil Uzi Vert and two time nominee 6LACK. Others included Killer Mike of Run the Jewels, and many more who got to enjoy the wearable music smart-bag. The luxury brand’s heritage Stark Visetos Backpack has been upgraded to house exclusive tech-savvy product enhancements including high quality sound from a 40w 2.1 stereo speaker system with 3D surround-sound technology built inside the backpack and removable, able to connect to any media player through wireless Bluetooth connection

MCM announces first of its kind NEW collaboration between MCM x WizPak. The exclusive backpack style with its breakthrough market technology and unparalleled sound quality was created for the music elite and debuted during Grammy’s 60th Anniversary weekend in NYC. A-listers including Grammy’s performer Miley Cyrus, Jamie Foxx, presenter Alicia Keys, Grammy’s Breakout Star Rapsody (only the fifth female nominee for Best Rap Album ever in the 23-year history of the category), notable artists like Cardi B, Future and Rita Ora, as well as newcomers like hip-hop trio Migos and Lil Uzi Vert and two time nominee 6LACK. Others included Killer Mike of Run the Jewels, and many more who got to enjoy the wearable music smart-bag. The luxury brand’s heritage Stark Visetos Backpack has been upgraded to house exclusive tech-savvy product enhancements including high quality sound from a 40w 2.1 stereo speaker system with 3D surround-sound technology built inside the backpack and removable, able to connect to any media player through wireless Bluetooth connection

Desiigner attends Def Jam’s Pre-GRAMMY Celebration Sponsored by Heineken.