Selena Gomez Is Unrecognizable After A COMPLETE Makeover!

Selena Gomez is rocking a new look! The singer stepped out in Los Angeles on Thursday and she looked unrecognizable after a complete makeover! Click through our gallery to see the shocking photos!
Selena was snapped entering the studio on Thursday night and fans noticed she looked a little different!
The singer, who has had short hair for months rocked a new hairstyle — she added long hair extensions!
She also sported a pair of glasses.
The 25-year-old kept her head down as she dashed into the building, wearing sweat pants and a comfy white, long-sleeve tee.
Selena just returned from a glamorous vacation with her boyfriend, Justin Bieber
.
The couple flew to Jamaica for the "Love Yourself" singer's dad, Jeremy's, wedding where they couldn't keep their hands off each other.
What do you think of Selena's new look? Let us know in the comment section.
