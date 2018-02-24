Selena Gomez Is Unrecognizable After A COMPLETE Makeover!

Selena was snapped entering the studio on Thursday night and fans noticed she looked a little different! Photo credit: BACKGRID

The singer, who has had short hair for months rocked a new hairstyle — she added long hair extensions!

She also sported a pair of glasses.

The 25-year-old kept her head down as she dashed into the building, wearing sweat pants and a comfy white, long-sleeve tee.

Selena just returned from a glamorous vacation with her boyfriend, Justin Bieber

The couple flew to Jamaica for the "Love Yourself" singer's dad, Jeremy's, wedding where they couldn't keep their hands off each other.