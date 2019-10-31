Rosie O’Donnell Splits From 34-Year-Old Cop Fiancée

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Rosie O’Donnell is no longer engaged to Elizabeth Rooney. RadarOnline.com confirmed that the former The View host has broken up with the 34-year-old, a year after she first proposed.

Multiple sources told the site that Rosie, 57, and Elizabeth are done. One insider said the former talk show host hadn’t mentioned her beau “in a while.”

Elizabeth also wiped every trace of Rosie from her social media. That includes the “R” and diamond ring emoji she had in her bio, plus she got rid of the photo she had shared of her huge engagement ring last October.

Radar broke the news of their engagement last year. Rosie proposed during the summer after just a year of dating. A source said that, despite their 23-year age gap, they were “very much in love.”

Elizabeth works as a police officer in Worcester, Massachusetts. She reportedly refused to quit her job and move to New York to be closer to her fiancée.