Rosie O’Donnell Splits From 34-Year-Old Cop Fiancée

Rosie O’Donnell is no longer engaged to Elizabeth Rooney. RadarOnline.com confirmed that the former The View host has broken up with the 34-year-old, a year after she first proposed.
Multiple sources told the site that Rosie, 57, and Elizabeth are done. One insider said the former talk show host hadn’t mentioned her beau “in a while.”
Elizabeth also wiped every trace of Rosie from her social media. That includes the “R” and diamond ring emoji she had in her bio, plus she got rid of the photo she had shared of her huge engagement ring last October.
Radar broke the news of their engagement last year. Rosie proposed during the summer after just a year of dating. A source said that, despite their 23-year age gap, they were “very much in love.”
Elizabeth works as a police officer in Worcester, Massachusetts. She reportedly refused to quit her job and move to New York to be closer to her fiancée.
This would have been Elizabeth’s first marriage. Rosie has been previously married twice before, to Kelli Carpenter-O’Donnell and Michelle Rounds. Both marriages ended in divorce.
Rose is set to star in an HBO miniseries next year, I Know This Much Is True, which also stars Mark Ruffalo and Kathryn Hahn.
Rosie revealed that the TV legend, who turned 90 this October, isn’t “up to speaking to people now.”
“I think she’s a wonderful woman, and it’s hard to age in America, never mind if you’re internationally famous,” she said. Barbara hasn’t been seen in public since 2016.
Rosie did two stints on the show, each a year long. Despite that rocky history, she only had kind words for Barbara. “I'll always love and respect her and I think she's a great person,” she said.
Rosie was also quoted in the book, Ladies Who Punch
, about her time on the show. She later admitted that she wished she hadn’t said yes to an interview. “My biggest regret was ever sitting down with him for 20 minutes, and that’s exactly what I did to appease my publicist,” she told Us Weekly
in April. “But it’s my biggest regret.”
