Rosie O'Donnell & Ex-Fiancée Elizabeth ‘Trying To Work Out’ Their Relationship

Rosie O’Donnell and her ex-fiancée Elizabeth Rooney might just stay together after all. In a new interview, the former TV host admitted that they’re trying to work things out to save their relationship!
As Star readers know Rosie, 57, got engaged to Elizabeth, 34, in 2018. Elizabeth works as a mounted police officer in Massachusetts.
“We’re trying to work out what’s going on,” Rosie told Us Weekly at Rosie’s Theater Kids’ Annual Fall Gala at the New York Marriott Marquis on Monday, November 18. “She’s a police officer and she’s young and there’s a lot of attention on [us]. We’re just taking it slow.”
The A League Of Their Own star said that she’s not been dating other people and she’s “not looking” to start.
RadarOnline.com reported in October that the pair had split after two years of dating. The news came two weeks after Rosie told Us they had “no wedding plans.” They both wiped all traces of the other from their respective social media. Elizabeth had an R and an engagement ring emoji in her Instagram bio, but she deleted both.
In November 2017, shortly after they started dating, Rosie told Howard Stern
she was “in love.” She also said it was “the first time I’ve dated someone younger.”
Photo credit: INSTARImages
The pair went public with their engagement in October 2018, when Elizabeth posted a photo of her diamond ring.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
“I always appreciated cops. I grew up in a blue-collar neighborhood,” Rosie said to Us at the time. “To me, she just proves how amazing she is every day. … She patrols the streets on a horse. Not only is she a kick-a** cop, she’s on a horse doing it, so she’s pretty astounding.”
Photo credit: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
The Sleepless In Seattle actress was previously married to to Kelli Carpenter-O’Donnell and Michelle Rounds. Both marriages ended in divorce.
Photo credit: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock
Elizabeth, an army veteran, has never been married before.
Photo credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Photo credit: INSTARImages
“I think she’s a wonderful woman, and it’s hard to age in America, never mind if you’re internationally famous,” the Harriet The Spy star said. Barbara hasn’t been seen in public since 2016.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Photo credit: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
Photo credit: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock
Photo credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Photo credit: INSTARImages