Rosie O'Donnell & Ex-Fiancée Elizabeth ‘Trying To Work Out’ Their Relationship

Rosie O’Donnell and her ex-fiancée Elizabeth Rooney might just stay together after all. In a new interview, the former TV host admitted that they’re trying to work things out to save their relationship!

As Star readers know Rosie, 57, got engaged to Elizabeth, 34, in 2018. Elizabeth works as a mounted police officer in Massachusetts.

“We’re trying to work out what’s going on,” Rosie told Us Weekly at Rosie’s Theater Kids’ Annual Fall Gala at the New York Marriott Marquis on Monday, November 18. “She’s a police officer and she’s young and there’s a lot of attention on [us]. We’re just taking it slow.”

The A League Of Their Own star said that she’s not been dating other people and she’s “not looking” to start.

RadarOnline.com reported in October that the pair had split after two years of dating. The news came two weeks after Rosie told Us they had “no wedding plans.” They both wiped all traces of the other from their respective social media. Elizabeth had an R and an engagement ring emoji in her Instagram bio, but she deleted both.