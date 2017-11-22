Prince William & Pregnant Kate Middleton Go Off-Roading!

The couple, who is expecting their third child in April
, visited the Land Rover factory where they met with mountain rescue team, company volunteers, and staff who work at the plant.
After the pair toured the JLR factory, the Duke and Duchess got behind the wheel of the 4X4 with the mom-to-be sitting passenger side, despite the car manufacture recommending pregnant mothers not to participate on their site.
"The course may be unsuitable for those who suffer from back problems (or any other similar conditions). It may also be unsuitable for those who are pregnant. We would therefore recommend that you do not participate in the Driving Experience if you suffer from back problems, heart problems (or any similar conditions or are pregnant)."
The Royals later visited the Aston Villa Football Club to watch the team’s training session and traveled around Acme Whistles, the creators of the first police whistle.
Their adventurous day comes two days after they celebrated Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip’s 70th wedding anniversary.
Photo credit: Getty Images