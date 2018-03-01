Star Magazine participates in various affiliate marketing programs, which means we may get paid commissions on editorially chosen products purchased through our links to retailer sites.
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Stuns In Crimson Floral Print Two-Piece
1
of
7
1 of 7
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen pulls off this comfy yet cute look with ease in New York on Wednesday afternoon.
2 of 7
The mommy-to-be looked vibrant in her red silk floral print two-piece, stunner shades, and clear heels.
3 of 7
She layered the look with a black peacoat, which perched across her shoulders.
4 of 7
The 32-year-old model is about six months pregnant now with her second child, a baby boy, due in June.
5 of 7
Chrissy is married to singer John Legend and the couple share one-year-old daughter Luna.
6 of 7
After welcoming their baby girl, Chrissy suffered from postpartum depression and in a recent interview with People magazine admitted that she is worried about the same thing happening again, “but I also know that when it does happen, if it does, I’m so ready fro it,” she said.
7 of 7
Adding, “I have the perfect people around me for it.”
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen pulls off this comfy yet cute look with ease in New York on Wednesday afternoon.
The mommy-to-be looked vibrant in her red silk floral print two-piece, stunner shades, and clear heels.
She layered the look with a black peacoat, which perched across her shoulders.
The 32-year-old model is about six months pregnant now with her second child, a baby boy, due in June.
Chrissy is married to singer John Legend and the couple share one-year-old daughter Luna.
After welcoming their baby girl, Chrissy suffered from postpartum depression and in a recent interview with People magazine admitted that she is worried about the same thing happening again, “but I also know that when it does happen, if it does, I’m so ready fro it,” she said.
Adding, “I have the perfect people around me for it.”