Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Stuns In Crimson Floral Print Two-Piece

Pregnant Chrissy Teigen pulls off this comfy yet cute look with ease in New York on Wednesday afternoon.

The mommy-to-be looked vibrant in her red silk floral print two-piece, stunner shades, and clear heels.

She layered the look with a black peacoat, which perched across her shoulders.

The 32-year-old model is about six months pregnant now with her second child, a baby boy, due in June.

Chrissy is married to singer John Legend and the couple share one-year-old daughter Luna.

After welcoming their baby girl, Chrissy suffered from postpartum depression and in a recent interview with People magazine admitted that she is worried about the same thing happening again, “but I also know that when it does happen, if it does, I’m so ready fro it,” she said.