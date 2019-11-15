Pregnant Ashley Graham Cries Over Stretch Marks Picture

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Ashley Graham is opening up about her body insecurities around her pregnant body. The plus size model, who turned 32 on October 30, started crying as she discussed her decision to a photo of her new stretch marks.

“I had just announced that I was pregnant and I thought then I was gonna feel good, and I didn’t,” the America’s Next Top Model judge reminisced in a new video with Taylor Hoit.

“I just felt terrible. That morning actually,” Ashley began, but she had to stop because she began to cry.

As she tried to pull herself together, she explained, “I really thought to myself, ‘Get it together, Ashley. There are other women out there who are going through the same thing as you. Why don’t you have a dialogue with them?’”

“This is a new body that I’m walking into. Why don’t I just put myself out there with this new body?’” she remembered she asked herself.