Pregnant Ashley Graham Cries Over Stretch Marks Picture

Ashley Graham is opening up about her body insecurities around her pregnant body. The plus size model, who turned 32 on October 30, started crying as she discussed her decision to a photo of her new stretch marks.
“I had just announced that I was pregnant and I thought then I was gonna feel good, and I didn’t,” the America’s Next Top Model judge reminisced in a new video with Taylor Hoit.
“I just felt terrible. That morning actually,” Ashley began, but she had to stop because she began to cry.
As she tried to pull herself together, she explained, “I really thought to myself, ‘Get it together, Ashley. There are other women out there who are going through the same thing as you. Why don’t you have a dialogue with them?’”
“This is a new body that I’m walking into. Why don’t I just put myself out there with this new body?’” she remembered she asked herself.
“I felt so isolated, I felt so alone,” she said about dealing with her insecurities. But sharing her struggle helped. “It’s like I’ve had to come into their new world of body confidence.
Friends and fans praised her for her honesty. One person wrote, “I’m such a wimp. I’m pregnant, hormonal, and going through so many body changes. This made me tear up. I really needed this today.”
“You continue to set the bar for real beauty inside and out. Thank you for your transparency,” another added.
“I love this. We are all beautiful and unique. A size 6 or 36 it doesn’t matter we are all human. I love how you embrace you. You inspire me to love the body I have now after my 3 pregnancies,” one person commented.
Ashley and her husband, Justin Ervin
, announced they were expecting their first child in August, on their ninth wedding anniversary.
“Nine years ago today, I married the love of my life,” she captioned the first photos of her bump. It has been the best journey with my favorite person in the world! Today, we are feeling so blessed, grateful and excited to celebrate with our GROWING FAMILY! Happy anniversary, @mrjustinervin. Life is about to get even better.”
