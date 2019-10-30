Ashley Graham Shows Off Growing Baby Bump In NYC On Her Birthday

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Birthday girl Ashley Graham rocked two cute outfits in New York City on October 30 that showed off her growing baby bump. The supermodel, who turned 32, announced her pregnancy with her first child back in August.

First Ashley was spotted heading into the Today show in a dark gray grey turtleneck dress. It featured a slit on the shoulder, revealing a pop of skin. She paired the dress with strappy sandals. Her brown hair was pulled back into a high bun.

Ashley cohosted the fourth hour of the morning show with Hoda Kotb. She wrote on Instagram, “Woke up another year older and filled with gratitude today! AND I get to spend my morning co-hosting @todayshow with one of my role models @hodakotb.”

When she was photographed leaving, the America’s Next Top Model judge had changed into a brown sweater dress and black boots. The tight fabric clung to her baby bump and she rested her hand on top of it.