Ashley Graham Shows Off Growing Baby Bump In NYC On Her Birthday

Birthday girl Ashley Graham rocked two cute outfits in New York City on October 30 that showed off her growing baby bump. The supermodel, who turned 32, announced her pregnancy with her first child back in August.
First Ashley was spotted heading into the Today show in a dark gray grey turtleneck dress. It featured a slit on the shoulder, revealing a pop of skin. She paired the dress with strappy sandals. Her brown hair was pulled back into a high bun.
Ashley cohosted the fourth hour of the morning show with Hoda Kotb. She wrote on Instagram, “Woke up another year older and filled with gratitude today! AND I get to spend my morning co-hosting @todayshow with one of my role models @hodakotb.”
When she was photographed leaving, the America’s Next Top Model judge had changed into a brown sweater dress and black boots. The tight fabric clung to her baby bump and she rested her hand on top of it.
1 of 7
Photo credit: INSTARImages
2 of 7
She wrote on Instagram, “Macho Man knocked up Jessica Rabbit for Halloween,” alongside photos of her with her husband, Justin Ervin. He was dressed as WWE legend Randy Savage.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
3 of 7
The red dress she wore for the costume was made of latex. She revealed on social media that she had to use baby powder to slip into the form-fitting gown.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
4 of 7
The couple announced Ashley’s pregnancy on their ninth wedding anniversary. "Nine years ago today, I married the love of my life," she wrote at the time. "It has been the best journey with my favorite person in the world! Today, we are feeling so blessed, grateful and excited to celebrate with our GROWING FAMILY! Happy anniversary, @mrjustinervin. Life is about to get even better."
Photo credit: INSTARImages
5 of 7
The couple has yet to reveal her due date.
Photo credit: MEGA
6 of 7
7 of 7
This week, Ashley is also launching her new YouTube fitness series, “Thank Bod.” In the videos, she and her trainer, Kira Stokes, show fans easy ways to do her workouts at home.
Photo credit: MEGA
Photo credit: INSTARImages
She wrote on Instagram, “Macho Man knocked up Jessica Rabbit for Halloween,” alongside photos of her with her husband, Justin Ervin. He was dressed as WWE legend Randy Savage.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
The red dress she wore for the costume was made of latex. She revealed on social media that she had to use baby powder to slip into the form-fitting gown.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
The couple announced Ashley’s pregnancy on their ninth wedding anniversary. "Nine years ago today, I married the love of my life," she wrote at the time. "It has been the best journey with my favorite person in the world! Today, we are feeling so blessed, grateful and excited to celebrate with our GROWING FAMILY! Happy anniversary, @mrjustinervin. Life is about to get even better."
Photo credit: INSTARImages
The couple has yet to reveal her due date.
This week, Ashley is also launching her new YouTube fitness series, “Thank Bod.” In the videos, she and her trainer, Kira Stokes, show fans easy ways to do her workouts at home.