Ashley Graham

Adjustment Period

Ashley Graham Reveals Postpartum Struggles — Including Needing Diapers For Herself!

The supermodel gave birth on January 18.

By

Ashley Graham

Credit: INSTARImages; Courtesy: Ashley Graham/Instagram (inset)

Almost a month after she gave birth to her first child, Ashley Graham is getting real about the struggles of postpartum life. The supermodel, 32, gave birth to son Isaac on January 18 after a six-hour home birth. Now, she’s opening up about life post-pregnancy — including the fact that she’s wearing diapers!

Ashley posted a photo of herself in her bathroom mirror. She was wearing gray, boyshort style underwear and a black tank top rolled up over her belly. Her bathroom counter was scattered with products.

She wrote, “Raise your hand if you didn’t know you’d be changing your own diapers too. After all these years in fashion I never could’ve guessed that disposable underwear would be my favorite piece of clothing but here we are!”

The former America’s Next Top Model judge continued, “No one talks about the recovery and healing (yes even the messy parts) new moms go through. I wanted to show you guys that it’s not all rainbows and butterflies!”

She thanked her friend Chelsea Rosen Hirschhorn for sending postpartum recovery products from her company Frida, which she called “a life saver.” Frida made waves over the weekend when their ad about post-pregnancy struggles was rejected by the Oscars broadcast for being “too graphic.”

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Ashley wrote, “It’s unbelievable the obstacles we still face talking about what women really go through.”
Earlier this month, Ashley shared a photo of herself breastfeeding Isaac. The pic also featured her husband, Justin Ervin.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

She wrote at the time, “I remember holding Isaac for the first time and telling Justin, ‘Now we’re family forever.’ I have so many reasons to be grateful; all of the love and support from this amazing community, an incredible husband, and a beautiful baby who has opened my eyes to just how amazing this world really is.”

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Ashley and Justin, 31, announced her pregnancy in August 2019 on their ninth wedding anniversary.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

While she was expecting, Ashley was also very honest about her complicated emotions over her changing body. She cried while explaining why she posted a photo of her new stretchmarks on Instagram.
“This is a new body that I’m walking into. Why don’t I just put myself out there with this new body?”  she remembered asking herself. Ashley said the decision to share her insecurities and new body helped her come into a “new world of body confidence.”
Filed under:
Comments

