Ashley Graham Reveals Postpartum Struggles — Including Needing Diapers For Herself!

Almost a month after she gave birth to her first child, Ashley Graham is getting real about the struggles of postpartum life. The supermodel, 32, gave birth to son Isaac on January 18 after a six-hour home birth. Now, she’s opening up about life post-pregnancy — including the fact that she’s wearing diapers!

Ashley posted a photo of herself in her bathroom mirror. She was wearing gray, boyshort style underwear and a black tank top rolled up over her belly. Her bathroom counter was scattered with products.

She wrote, “Raise your hand if you didn’t know you’d be changing your own diapers too. After all these years in fashion I never could’ve guessed that disposable underwear would be my favorite piece of clothing but here we are!”

The former America’s Next Top Model judge continued, “No one talks about the recovery and healing (yes even the messy parts) new moms go through. I wanted to show you guys that it’s not all rainbows and butterflies!”