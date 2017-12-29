Amy Schumer Goes Topless For ‘Top Moments Of 2017’

The countdown until the ball drops is already ticking and celebrities like Amy Schumer are sharing with fans a few highlights from this past year.

It’s been quite a year for the comedian! 2017 featured a Broadway debut, various movies, a Netflix stand up special, a book, as well as deals with brands like Old Navy and Bud light.

And all those ventures—totaling to $37.5 million—even landed her at No. 5 on Forbes’ Highest-Paid comedian list. Out of 10 comedians, The Snatched Star was the only woman to make the list.

And making sure to end the year off with a band, the actress took to social media to share her “top moments of 2017,” which featured a picture of the blonde beauty in nothing but a nude thong.

The post highlighted ten moments in total, but with a nude being her leading photo fans were ready to stop right there. The revealing picture left little to imagination as she was seen in nothing but nude panties, holding her puppy to cover her breast.

And while to Comedian shared with fans the peeks of her 2017, which included some behind the scenes pics from work and on set, she has also experienced some lows.

At the time a source said long-distance ultimately led to the split.