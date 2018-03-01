NHL Star Jordan Staal Reveals His Daughter Hannah Was Stillborn

Carolina Hurricanes player Jordan Staal announced that his daughter was stillborn.

The hockey team released a statement on Feb. 28 on behalf Jordan and his wife, Heather.

The statement read: "This has been a longer road than most people know. Our little Hannah had a terminal birth defect. While we prayed for a miracle, or even a few more minutes with her, she came into this world stillborn. Nonetheless, we are still very thankful for our short time with her.

Adding, “my wife and I have been absolutely amazed by the support we've received from our friends, family and the whole hockey community. We just wanted to say thank you."

The father of two rejoined the team on Wednesday and is expected to play in Thursday night’s game against Philadelphia. Photo credit: Getty Images